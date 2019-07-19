Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Keri McElvey


1948 - 2019
Keri McElvey Obituary
Keri
McElvey
December 22, 1948-
July 18, 2019
Columbus, GA- Kevan S. McElvey (Keri), 70, of Columbus, GA,was welcomed in the arms of God on July 18, 2019. Prior to her death she was lovingly cared for by Columbus Hospice and her loving family and friends.
A celebration Keri's life will be held in Edgewood Hall of Striffler- Hamby Mortuary at 3:00 pm on Saturday July 20th. Rev. Tony Crosby will officiate.
Keri was born on Dec. 22, 1948 in Caracas, Venezuela, the third child of Colonel Edgar and Jewell Schroeder. As an Army brat, she moved often, but made new friends easily because she was authentic, caring, and kind.
Keri was a teacher at South Columbus Elementary School from 1970-2002. Her devotion to children also included being a Sunday School teacher for many years at Epworth United Methodist Church. She had a passion for taking care of animals, including countless stray cats, squirrels, birds and animals in need.
Her interests ranged from crafts and other creative pursuits, to gardening and cooking. But most of all, her passion was for; her beloved daughter Lori, her granddaughters Sophie and Patsy and son in law John.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Colonel Edgar and "Teddie" Schroeder, as well as her husband Frank P. McElvey III. Survivors include; her loving daughter Lori Aspinwall (John), two granddaughters Sophie and Patsy, sister Beverley McKenzie, brothers Randy Schroeder(Hae Jeong) and Ed Schroeder(Donna), sister-in-law Tina McElvey Dorsett and numerous nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, it was Keri's wish to have donations made to Epworth United Methodist Church or P.A.W.S. Humane Animal Charity.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 19, 2019
