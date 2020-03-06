|
|
Kevin P.
Thompson
September 27, 1974-
February 26, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Kevin Thompson, 45, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence in his little sister's arms. The Funeral Service for Mr. Thompson will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. David Stallion, Pastor, Rev. Cedric Stanford will officiate and Rev. Sanford None will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM with a Wake to follow from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mr. Kevin Thompson was born on September 27, 1974 to Rev. Dr. Kenneth Thompson, Sr. and Mrs. Helen B. Thompson in Ft. Benning, GA. He was a proud 1993 graduate of Pacelli High School and furthered his education at Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, AL.
Serving God and doing His work was how Kevin was raised. He was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church where he served on several ministries over the years to include, Sunday School, NBC, Youth Usher and Seminar and Workshop Leader for the Original Mt. Carmel and other local districts and associations. Kevin had a infectious sense of humor and an engaging personality. These traits allowed him several opportunities to become a community mentor to several young guys that would frequently visit his family's business, Thompson's Christian Bookstore on Farr Road, Columbus.
Kevin was a dedicated family man with a caring spirit but his spirited passion was for cooking, grilling and sharing his cuisine with those he loved. Kevin followed his passion and worked as a Restaurateur for several years throughout Alabama and Georgia.
Surviving yet feeling a definite loss are his father, Rev. Dr. Kenneth Thompson, Sr. and mother, Mrs. Helen B. Thompson of Columbus; one brother, Kenneth Thompson, Jr., Atlanta, GA; one sister, Kenisha H. Thompson, Louisville, KY; his beloved, Joretta Hill, Columbus; two nieces, Kennedy and Taylor, several aunts, uncles, cousins, church family and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2020