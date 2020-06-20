Kimberly Jones

Kimberly

Columbus, GA- Minister Kimberly (Kim) Ann Jones was born in Cleveland Ohio on August 12, 1959. Kim transitioned from this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was a graduate of Jordan Vocational High School and continued to reside in Columbus Georgia for the remainder of her adult life.

Kim accepted Christ as her lord and savior as a young adult and lived a life of service to God, church, family and after heeding the call of God, ministry. Kim loved her daughter and grandchildren deeply and dedicated her life to nurturing and caring for her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents Mary J Fitzpatrick and Roosevelt Fluellan and a brother Thomas Jones. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter Kamarin Johnson, two grandchildren Mikayla A Johnson and Royalty L Benton; two sisters Anita Fitzpatrick and Ruby F Smith (Eric); one brother David J Fitzpatrick; her nieces and nephews Desmond Miles, Erika Brooks, Gabrielle Smith and Damien Fitzpatrick; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

The family will hold a memorial service to celebrate the life of Minister Kim Jones at a date TBD.





