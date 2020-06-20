Kimberly Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly
Jones
August 12, 1959-
June 18, 2020
Columbus, GA- Minister Kimberly (Kim) Ann Jones was born in Cleveland Ohio on August 12, 1959. Kim transitioned from this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was a graduate of Jordan Vocational High School and continued to reside in Columbus Georgia for the remainder of her adult life.
Kim accepted Christ as her lord and savior as a young adult and lived a life of service to God, church, family and after heeding the call of God, ministry. Kim loved her daughter and grandchildren deeply and dedicated her life to nurturing and caring for her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mary J Fitzpatrick and Roosevelt Fluellan and a brother Thomas Jones. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter Kamarin Johnson, two grandchildren Mikayla A Johnson and Royalty L Benton; two sisters Anita Fitzpatrick and Ruby F Smith (Eric); one brother David J Fitzpatrick; her nieces and nephews Desmond Miles, Erika Brooks, Gabrielle Smith and Damien Fitzpatrick; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
The family will hold a memorial service to celebrate the life of Minister Kim Jones at a date TBD.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved