Kimberly Lashay
Tarver
August 15, 1985-
April 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- Kimberly Lashay Tarver, 33 of Columbus, GA departed this life Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be 1:00PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC Chapel, 1605 3rd Avenue, Columbus, 706-327-9293 with Minister Sunita Williams, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Pittsview, AL Kimberly was born August 15, 1985 to the parentage of Larry Johnson and Jennifer Tarver in Russell County, AL. She attended the Russell County Schools where she graduated. She accepted Christ as Lord and Savior at an early age and joined Mt Moriah Baptist Church in Pittsview AL. She leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Larry(Regina)Johnson and Regina Tarver; her children, Bryan Tarver, Thomas Tarver, Terri Hill, Treyvonne Hayes, Brandon Johnson, Kayla Tarver, Jacob Tarver and Keon Tarver; sisters, Nikesha Johnson, Columbus, GA, Larrisah Johnson, Montgomery, AL, Larrisheah Johnson, Montgomery, AL, Shamika(Abdul)Alfred, Phenix City, AL and Daveisha(James)Adams-Rumph, Columbus, GA; brothers, Laquavius Johnson, Columbus, GA, Larry Ray(Jasmin)Johnson, Jr., Columbus, GA Dontavious(Zoekia)Owens, Columbus, GA, Darrell Owens, Phenix City, AL and Carson Ray Adams, Phenix City, AL; several aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 3, 2019