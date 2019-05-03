Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service
1605 3rd Avenue
Columbus, GA 31902
(706) 327-9293
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service
1605 3rd Avenue
Columbus, GA 31902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Tarver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Lashay Tarver


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kimberly Lashay Tarver Obituary
Kimberly Lashay
Tarver
August 15, 1985-
April 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- Kimberly Lashay Tarver, 33 of Columbus, GA departed this life Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be 1:00PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC Chapel, 1605 3rd Avenue, Columbus, 706-327-9293 with Minister Sunita Williams, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Pittsview, AL Kimberly was born August 15, 1985 to the parentage of Larry Johnson and Jennifer Tarver in Russell County, AL. She attended the Russell County Schools where she graduated. She accepted Christ as Lord and Savior at an early age and joined Mt Moriah Baptist Church in Pittsview AL. She leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Larry(Regina)Johnson and Regina Tarver; her children, Bryan Tarver, Thomas Tarver, Terri Hill, Treyvonne Hayes, Brandon Johnson, Kayla Tarver, Jacob Tarver and Keon Tarver; sisters, Nikesha Johnson, Columbus, GA, Larrisah Johnson, Montgomery, AL, Larrisheah Johnson, Montgomery, AL, Shamika(Abdul)Alfred, Phenix City, AL and Daveisha(James)Adams-Rumph, Columbus, GA; brothers, Laquavius Johnson, Columbus, GA, Larry Ray(Jasmin)Johnson, Jr., Columbus, GA Dontavious(Zoekia)Owens, Columbus, GA, Darrell Owens, Phenix City, AL and Carson Ray Adams, Phenix City, AL; several aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now