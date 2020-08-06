1/1
Kimberly Redd Golden
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly
Redd Golden
March 29, 1972-
August 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Kimberly Redd Golden, 48 of Columbus, GA passed on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Salem, AL.
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m EST (12 noon CST), Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mercer Cemetery, Crawford, AL with Minister John L. Johnson, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 9-11a.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Kimberly was born March 29, 1972 in Phenix City, AL to Geneva Johnson Mosley and the late Larry C. Redd. She was a 1990 graduate of Smiths Station High School, attended CVCC and was a substitute teacher in Russell County, AL.
Her survivors include her daughter, Briana Golden; son, Nicholas Golden; step daughter, Lexus Golden; their father, Anthony Golden; her mother, Geneva Mosley; one sister, Vernessa (Charles) Neu; four brothers, Kenneth (Kesha) Redd, Kumoshi Passmore, Marques (Yolanda) Passmore and Tory Passmore and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mercer Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved