Kimberly
Redd Golden
March 29, 1972-
August 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Kimberly Redd Golden, 48 of Columbus, GA passed on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Salem, AL.
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m EST (12 noon CST), Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mercer Cemetery, Crawford, AL with Minister John L. Johnson, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 9-11a.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Kimberly was born March 29, 1972 in Phenix City, AL to Geneva Johnson Mosley and the late Larry C. Redd. She was a 1990 graduate of Smiths Station High School, attended CVCC and was a substitute teacher in Russell County, AL.
Her survivors include her daughter, Briana Golden; son, Nicholas Golden; step daughter, Lexus Golden; their father, Anthony Golden; her mother, Geneva Mosley; one sister, Vernessa (Charles) Neu; four brothers, Kenneth (Kesha) Redd, Kumoshi Passmore, Marques (Yolanda) Passmore and Tory Passmore and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
