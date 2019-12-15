Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1944 - 2019
King Heard Obituary
King
Heard
February 2, 1944-
December 10, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. King Heard, 75, of Phenix City, AL passed on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 12 noon EST at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Teresa Brundidge, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Heard was born on February 2, 1944 in Lee County, AL to the late Willie Heard and the late Essie Heard. He was educated in the Phenix City School System, a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Pillowtex Textile Mill.
Survivors include his sister, Edith Stallings, Phenix City, AL; two brothers, Oree Heard, Sr. (Catheree), Phenix City, AL and David Heard, Columbus, GA; special nieces, Debra Allen and Melonise Reese and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 15, 2019
