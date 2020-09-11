Deacon King Moses
Holland
August 31, 1931-
September 6, 2020
Columbus, GA- Deacon King Moses Holland, 89, of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A Graveside Service for Family ONLY will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 @Evergreen Cemetary. Public visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2-5 pm EST according to Taylor Funeral Home Inc.
Deacon Holland was born August 31, 1931 in Marvyn, AL to the late Deacon O.D. and Eula Mae Holland. He was a member of the Spirit Filled Ministries under the leadership of Pastor Wayne D. Baker. He retired from the Ford Motor Company.
Survivors include his wife, Mary D. Holland; Two sons, Rufus Holland and William Christopher Holland; Six sisters Rosie, Mary, Hattie, Susie, Pink Daisy and Lovella and one brother, Reverend O.D. Holland, Jr., a special daughter, Brenda Allen, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the online registry.