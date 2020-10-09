1/1
Kirsten Riley Larson
2007 - 2020
Kirsten Riley
Larson
August 7, 2007-
October 3, 2020
Jackson, Michigan- Kirsten Riley Larson, 13, of Jackson, MI passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Saturday, October 10, 2020 beginning at 3:00 PM with Rev. Matt Stephens officiating, according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Columbus, GA.
Kirsten was born on August 7, 2007 in Columbus, GA to Justin Larson and Tiffany Pippins. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Teri Larson.
Survivors include her mother, Tiffany Pippins; father, Justin Larson (Harley); sister, Kylie Plank of Sarasota, FL; brother, Caleb Larson of Jackson, MI; grandparents, Kenneth Larson of Columbus, GA, Russell Hoffman (Diane), Michael Medley (Michelle), Timothy Pippins (Vicky), and Robyn Pippins; great-grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Those so desiring to extend condolences may visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
