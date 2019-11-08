|
Phenix City, Al- Korbin Jackson Atchley, 4, of Phenix City, AL passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at in Memphis, TN.
A funeral service will be held 5:00 pm EST Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Pastor Chase Welch and Pastor Tim Harris officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 pm EST at the funeral home.
Korbin was born September 10, 2015 in Columbus, GA son of Leland Jackson Atchley and Autumn Nicole Schurg Atchley of Phenix City, AL. He loved dinosaurs and all different types of animals, but above all, he loved his family. Korbin had wisdom beyond his years and often talked about angels. Although he was only 4 years old, he touched many lives during his illness. Korbin will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Other than his parents he is survived by his brother, Kason Michael Atchley of Phenix City, AL; paternal grandmother, Linda Swofford Atchley of Phenix City, AL; paternal grandfather, Steve Atchley and wife Lynne of Phenix City, AL; maternal grandmother, Rita McDaniel Schurg and husband Bill Enfinger of Fortson, GA; maternal grandfather, Frankie Schurg and wife Amy of Phenix City, AL; paternal great-grandfather, William J. Atchley and wife Ann of Phenix City, AL; maternal great-grandmother, Betty McDaniel of Columbus, GA; aunts and uncles; Rachel Keith and husband Patrick of Smiths Station, AL, Frank Michael Schurg II of Fortson, GA, Brittany McMahan of Greenville, SC, Brandon Michael Macaluso of Greenville, SC, Luke Graham, Jake Graham and wife Erin and Colton Graham, all of Columbus, GA; several other extended family and friends.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to in Memphis, TN.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone that reached out to them and prayed for them during this difficult time. #korbinstrong
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 8, 2019