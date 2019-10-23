|
Kymber Lynn
Huff Orr
November 17, 1979-
October 19, 2019
Fortson, GA- Kymber Lynn Huff Orr was born November 17, 1979 and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Ricky Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
While all those who love her are sad, we also rejoice in the beauty Heaven received. Kymber's life is a testimony of a special Christian woman, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved with her whole heart and her personality brightened the room. She supported her beloved Matt and Tye at soccer games; loved to kayak ride recreational vehicles and the color pink. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and worked at TSYS with a team who meant so much to her.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, PawPaw Billy F. Yancey and her paternal grandmother, Katherine Sharpe. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Matthew Gary "Matt" Orr, her precious son, Tye Bryant Orr, her parents, Stormie and Kim Huff, her sister, Crystal Huff, her niece, Annabelle Rose Aaron, her maternal grandmother, Barbara Yancey and her paternal grandfather, Robert L. Sharpe, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Diane Orr, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Jevin Starzetski, her nephew, Jevin Matthew, Jr., and niece, Jillian Starzetski, Granny Pennington, uncles, aunts and cousins. She also leaves behind her dogs, Loko and Bo.
It would be remise not to include her many loving friends from childhood, Calvary Baptist Church, Calvary Christian School, TSYS, Aflac and the Columbus Soccer Association. The family is appreciative of the love, prayers and many ways to support to Kymber and Matt.
Kymber showed us all how to live but she showed us how to be courageous through her illness. She always took the time to ask about others, whether it be family or friends. Every act of care and kindness toward her was always followed by her gratitude. She was an example of God's love, mercy and grace.
Those wishing to honor her memory may do so through contributions to Calvary Baptist Church or Calvary Christian School Soccer Program.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 23, 2019