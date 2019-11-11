|
Lamar
Holsey
October 30, 1955-
November 4, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Lamar Holsey, 64, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, November 4, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral service will be 12 Noon EST, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Phillip Temple C.M.E. Church with Rev. Javon Jackson, pastor, Minister Andre Scott, officiating and Rev. Ricky T. Littleton, eulogist. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home.
Lamar Holsey, affectionately known as "Dollar Bill" was born on October 30, 1955 in Phenix City, AL to the late Clarence Holsey, Jr. and the late Magdalene Holsey.
He was a 1974 graduate of Central High School, a certified Welder and a member of Phillip Temple C.M.E. Church.
Survivors include one son, Jamar Holsey; four sisters,Vonda Vasser, Tronual Bryant, Faythanial Jackson and Jacqueline Jones; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 11, 2019