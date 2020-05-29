LaMarion Wright
2003 - 2020
LaMarion
Wright
December 29, 2003-
May 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- LaMarion Wright, 16, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, May 22, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020. Public visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
LaMarion was born December 29, 2003 in Talladega, AL to Wanda Jean Wright and Edward Fleming. He was a member of Christian Life Church and attended Jordan Vocational High School where he played basketball.
Survivors include his mother, Wanda Jean Wright; his father, Edward O'Brian Fleming; grandparents, William T. Wright II, Linda Jean Wright, Geneva Garrett, and Charles Brown; siblings, Rodarious Fleming, Jamarious Wright, Rod'Quavious Wright, Latavia Thomas, Braylon Fleming and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
MAY
30
Service
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
