LaMarionWrightDecember 29, 2003-May 22, 2020Columbus, GA- LaMarion Wright, 16, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, May 22, 2020 in Columbus, GA.A private service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020. Public visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.LaMarion was born December 29, 2003 in Talladega, AL to Wanda Jean Wright and Edward Fleming. He was a member of Christian Life Church and attended Jordan Vocational High School where he played basketball.Survivors include his mother, Wanda Jean Wright; his father, Edward O'Brian Fleming; grandparents, William T. Wright II, Linda Jean Wright, Geneva Garrett, and Charles Brown; siblings, Rodarious Fleming, Jamarious Wright, Rod'Quavious Wright, Latavia Thomas, Braylon Fleming and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.