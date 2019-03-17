|
|
LaNe' Johnson
Goff
March 17, 1948-
March 15, 2019
Milledgeville, Georgia- LaNe' Johnson Goff age 70, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at First United Methodist Church with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to the Music Department at First United Methodist Church of Milledgeville, the Music Department at First Baptist Church of Griffin or to the National MS Society.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019