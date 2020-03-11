|
|
Lani E.
Tucker
March 9,2020
Fort Mitchell, AL- Lani E. Tucker, 63, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, Passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on November 18, 1956. After graduating from Kendrick High School, Lani served in the U.S Army for 21 years. She was a Staff Judge Advocate in the Chapter 7 in Columbus, GA. Lani loved her country and the .
She is survived by her mother, Nancy Horan; Son, Frank Luhn; five siblings, Betty Dunn, James S. Tucker, Beckie Starling, Rosemary Baker and Karen Mercer. Funeral arrangements will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday 13, 2020 with visitation an hour prior at Striffler-Hamby, Macon Rd. Columbus, GA. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the chapter 7 at 1000 Victory Dr. Columbus, GA, 31901
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020