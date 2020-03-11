Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA
View Map

Lani E. Tucker


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lani E. Tucker Obituary
Lani E.
Tucker

March 9,2020
Fort Mitchell, AL- Lani E. Tucker, 63, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, Passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on November 18, 1956. After graduating from Kendrick High School, Lani served in the U.S Army for 21 years. She was a Staff Judge Advocate in the Chapter 7 in Columbus, GA. Lani loved her country and the .
She is survived by her mother, Nancy Horan; Son, Frank Luhn; five siblings, Betty Dunn, James S. Tucker, Beckie Starling, Rosemary Baker and Karen Mercer. Funeral arrangements will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday 13, 2020 with visitation an hour prior at Striffler-Hamby, Macon Rd. Columbus, GA. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the chapter 7 at 1000 Victory Dr. Columbus, GA, 31901
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lani's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -