LaQuincy Darrell Pruitt
1980 - 2020
Mr. LaQuincy Darrell
Pruitt

1980 - 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. LaQuincy Darrell Pruitt passed away Sunday.
He was born April 28, 1980 to Willie Lee Pruitt and Emma Davis Smith in Columbus, Georgia.
He joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church, graduated from Harris County High School, Class of 1998, and was employed by Callaway Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Pruitt; children: Ty'Onnah C. Maddox, Tilor D. Maddox, JaQuinton D. Pruitt, Qintavias D. Pruitt, and Quindarrius J. Pruitt; one grandson; two brothers: Alphonso (Kawona) Pruitt and Thaddeur (Aliundra) Pruitt; four sisters: Jacqueline Pruitt, Alise (Kenneth) Mahone, Damali Little, and LaShonnda (Bruce) Grier; eleven nieces and nephews, father-in-law, Douglas Trawick; sister-in-law, Cimeca (Jimmy) Brown; brother-in-law, Robert (Chiquita) Trawick; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The Service will be Saturday at 2:00 at New Rock Springs Baptist Church. The public viewing will be Saturday at 12:00 at New Life Community Baptist Church.
The excellent care of Mr. Pruitt is being provided by Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
12:00 PM
New Life Community Baptist Church
OCT
31
Service
02:00 PM
New Rock Springs Baptist Churc
