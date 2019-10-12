Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethal Christian Fellowship Church
Pittsview, AL
1969 - 2019
Laray Davis Obituary
LaRay
Davis
January 20, 1969-
October 6, 2019
Hatchechubbee, AL- Mr. LaRay Davis, 50, of Hatchechubbee, AL passed Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Hatchechubbee, AL.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. EST (9 a.m. CST), Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Bethal Christian Fellowship Church, Pittsview, AL, with Rev. Kortavious, pastor, officiating and Min. Mikal Muhammad, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, October 13, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. EST (2-5 p.m. CST) according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Davis was born January 20, 1969 in Tuskegee, AL to Margaret Davis Toney and Peter Ivey, Jr. He received his early education in the Russell County School System, was a 1988 graduate of Hallie Turner Private School, practiced the teachings of the Nation of Islam, and worked in a local industrial plant.
Survivors include his mother, Margaret Davis Toney; his father, Peter Ivey, Jr.; five brothers Lorenzo Davis, Adrian Toney (Julana), Yucashua Toney, Lanard Ivey and Rodney Ivey; two sisters, Yolanda Dill (Ernest) and Audrey Thigpen; aunts, uncles, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 12, 2019
