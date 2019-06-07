|
Larry Alvin
Long, II
June 16, 1967-
June 1, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Larry Alvin Long, II, 51 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. A gathering for family and friends will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. in the Summerville Room at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL.
Larry was born June 16, 1967 in Columbus, Georgia; son of Larry and Sheila Long of Phenix City, AL. He was employed with the JTM Corporation and was an avid golf enthusiast.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his wife of 27 years, Stacy Lyn Long and their son, Colton Gage Long of Phenix City, AL; brother, David Scott Long and wife Terri of Phenix City, AL, nephews, Carson and Dawson Long both of Phenix City, AL and mother-in-law, Sherian Ferguson of Columbus, GA.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 7, 2019