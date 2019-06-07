Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Alvin Long II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Alvin Long II Obituary
Larry Alvin
Long, II
June 16, 1967-
June 1, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Larry Alvin Long, II, 51 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. A gathering for family and friends will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. in the Summerville Room at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL.
Larry was born June 16, 1967 in Columbus, Georgia; son of Larry and Sheila Long of Phenix City, AL. He was employed with the JTM Corporation and was an avid golf enthusiast.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his wife of 27 years, Stacy Lyn Long and their son, Colton Gage Long of Phenix City, AL; brother, David Scott Long and wife Terri of Phenix City, AL, nephews, Carson and Dawson Long both of Phenix City, AL and mother-in-law, Sherian Ferguson of Columbus, GA.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now