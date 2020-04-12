Home

Larry Beverly


1953 - 2020
Larry Beverly Obituary
Larry
Beverly
October 19, 1953-
April 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Larry Beverly (Sergeant First Class, Retired) transitioned home peacefully Wednesday at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. He was 66 years of age.
The beloved son of Ms. Tiny Beverly of Shellman, GA, Sergeant First Class Beverly was born in Shellman where he was a graduate of the Randolph Comprehensive High School in Cuthbert, GA. He was a United States Army Veteran who served 20 years, and was also employed with Civil Services at Ft. Benning and Kyser Warren, Inc. He obtained his Bachelors degree from Ft. Valley State University, and was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., the VFW and the American Legion. He was also a member of Blessed Assurance Baptist Church.
Survivors, other than his mother, include: a loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Mrs. Jewell Burner Beverly; two sons, Brandon Beverly and Christopher Beverly; a granddaughter, Kayden Beverly; three siblings, Connye Beverly, Daisha Beverly-Harris and Tracy Hayes; a beloved aunt, Eva Johnson; six sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be a Private Interment for Sergeant First Class Retired Beverly. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2020
