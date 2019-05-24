Home

Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Lakewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, GA
Larry Canington Obituary
Larry
Canington
July 11, 1939-
May 21, 2019
Smiths, Alabama- On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Lawrence "Larry" Murral Canington, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 79. Memorial services will be held at Lakewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, Alabama on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 4 p.m. with Reverend Derrick Miliron officiating.
Larry was born in Lumpkin, Georgia on July 11, 1939 to the late Jane and Charles "Lawrence" Canington. He joined the National Guard at 17 years old, finished high school, and served his country honorably for four years in the United States Air Force. Larry worked in sales his entire life and was highly talented.
On September 9, 1963, he married Beverly Ann Thomas and remained together 56 years until his death. They raised three children, Charles "Darren," Tamra, and Patrick. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Stephanie, Steven, and Baylee; one great-grandson, Connor; four sisters, Jean, Susan, Lisa, and Carla; one brother, Shad; many other relatives and friends.
Larry's passions were hunting, fishing, motorcycle touring, boating, and camping. However, what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family, particularly his three grandchildren and one great-grandson.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Staff of Phenix City Healthcare for their true compassion and superb care Larry received during the last two years.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 24, 2019
