Larry
Coppins
December 9, 1953-
November 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Larry Coppins, 65 of Columbus, GA, passed Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Savannah, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. EST, Monday, December 9, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Charles E. Kelley, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Coppins was born December 9, 1952 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to the late Josephine Walker. He was a graduate of Kendrick High School, served in US Army and worked in construction. After completing military service, he attended and Sumter Technical School (now Community College).
Survivors include one daughter, Alfreda Coppins; one son, Larry Coppins; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 8, 2019