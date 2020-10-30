Larry Darnell

Jackson

August 8, 1950-

October 26, 2020

Columbus, GA- Mr. Larry Darnell Jackson, 70, of Columbus passed on Monday, October 26, 2020. A Graveside Service for Mr. Jackson will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Betty Jackson-Sparks will deliver the eulogy according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. The family request that all those in attendance wear masks. Viewing for Mr. Jackson will be held from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus. Masks are required and strict social distancing will be enforced.

Mr. Larry Darnell Jackson was born on August 8, 1950 in Russell County, Alabama to the late Robert Jackson and Jennie Preer Jackson. He attended public schools in the Russell County School System and later moved to Columbus, GA. Larry accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at the Mt. Commodore AME Church. He worked in several grocery stores, received his certification as a meat cutter, was later promoted to meat market manager and retired after 35 years.

Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by two sisters, Vera Long and Annie Ruth Holloway and one grandson, Cordarius Smith.

Surviving this yet feeling a definite loss include, two sons, Darren Fluellen (Brenda), Detroit, MI and James Darnell Jackson (LaTreshia), Columbus; two daughters, Lorraine Dianne Scruggs, Atlanta and Lynnett Nicole Jackson (Brandon McRae), Columbus; three brothers, Robert Jackson (Sandra), Douglas Jackson, Atlanta and Calvin Jackson (Eulys), Montgomery; three sisters, Delores Pass, Linda Moore (James) and Shirley Jackson all of Columbus; sixteen grandchildren, Deandre, Simone, Jamil, Janiya, Christopher, James, Destiny, Di'Andre, Carshie, Kendall, Chastin, Monicia, Mercede, Tiara, Taylor, and Morgan; 4 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store