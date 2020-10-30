1/1
Larry Darnell Jackson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Darnell
Jackson
August 8, 1950-
October 26, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Larry Darnell Jackson, 70, of Columbus passed on Monday, October 26, 2020. A Graveside Service for Mr. Jackson will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Betty Jackson-Sparks will deliver the eulogy according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. The family request that all those in attendance wear masks. Viewing for Mr. Jackson will be held from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus. Masks are required and strict social distancing will be enforced.
Mr. Larry Darnell Jackson was born on August 8, 1950 in Russell County, Alabama to the late Robert Jackson and Jennie Preer Jackson. He attended public schools in the Russell County School System and later moved to Columbus, GA. Larry accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at the Mt. Commodore AME Church. He worked in several grocery stores, received his certification as a meat cutter, was later promoted to meat market manager and retired after 35 years.
Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by two sisters, Vera Long and Annie Ruth Holloway and one grandson, Cordarius Smith.
Surviving this yet feeling a definite loss include, two sons, Darren Fluellen (Brenda), Detroit, MI and James Darnell Jackson (LaTreshia), Columbus; two daughters, Lorraine Dianne Scruggs, Atlanta and Lynnett Nicole Jackson (Brandon McRae), Columbus; three brothers, Robert Jackson (Sandra), Douglas Jackson, Atlanta and Calvin Jackson (Eulys), Montgomery; three sisters, Delores Pass, Linda Moore (James) and Shirley Jackson all of Columbus; sixteen grandchildren, Deandre, Simone, Jamil, Janiya, Christopher, James, Destiny, Di'Andre, Carshie, Kendall, Chastin, Monicia, Mercede, Tiara, Taylor, and Morgan; 4 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Green Acres Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
My sincere condolences.. My prayers are are with you all. May your fond memories comfort you all. Love in Christ
Neva C. Mobley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved