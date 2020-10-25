1/1
Larry Ferguson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry
Ferguson
August 26, 1949-
October 18, 2020
Ellerslie, GA- Larry Thomas Ferguson, 71, of Ellerslie, Georgia passed away on October 18th, 2020 after a long illness. Mr. Ferguson was born August 26th, 1949 in Sylacauga, Alabama. He was the son of O.T. and Hattie Ruth Ferguson, and grew up in Union County, Mississippi on the family farm. He was a graduate of East Union High School, University of Mississippi, and Georgia State University.
Always looking for ways to help those in need, Larry spent his career as a Child Protective Services caseworker, and later as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Georgia. He was well-read man with a deep appreciation of literature, art, history, and culture. He loved cooking, golfing, and appreciated sports of all kinds. He was a source of optimism, insight, and empathy to his family and friends, and he will be missed.
Survivors include his two daughters, Emily Ferguson Little of Columbus, GA, and Shannon Ferguson and husband, Crawford White of La Grange Park, IL; two brothers, Kelly Ferguson, and wife Sandi of Pontotoc, Mississippi, and Rickey Ferguson of Guntown, Mississippi; one grandchild, Charlotte Little.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Lee County, Mississippi.
The Ferguson family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 7500 Veterans Parkway, Suite A, Columbus, Georgia 31909, 706-577-0055. The family invites you to leave a condolence or share a fond memory of Mr. Larry at www.georgiacremation.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Georgia Cremation
3116 US Highway 23
Duluth, GA 30096
678-584-0914
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved