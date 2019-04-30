Larry G.

Garner

January 12, 1951-

April 28, 2019

Phenix City, Alabama- Larry G. Garner, age 68, resident of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center. Funeral services are scheduled at Lakewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, Alabama on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 2 p.m. with Reverend Ritchie Ashburn officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Garner, son of the late William Doris Garner and Annie Lee McLaney Garner, was born January 12, 1951` in Phenix City, Alabama. He started a working career with Georgia Craft (MEAD) and later worked for Pratt-Whitney, where he faithfully worked for over 20 years.

Mr. Garner was a member of Silver Run Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Elaine Green Garner; a grandson, Brandon Sanders; two brothers, Billy M. Garner and Lester Earl Garner; and a step-father, David Simmons.

Mr. Garner is survived by two daughters, Francine (Gregory) Sanders of Salem, Alabama and Katy (Eric) Barnett of Jasper, Georgia; one son, Brad Barnes of Phenix City, Alabama; one sister, Linda G. (Charlie) Davenport of Phenix City, Alabama; twin-brother, Jerry (Janice) Garner of Enterprise, Alabama; four grandchildren, Adam Sanders, Shawn Sanders, Alex Barnett, and Eli Barnett; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Garner and Nancy Garner; special friend, Annette Watson; many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Silver Run Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Seale, Alabama 36875.

Condolences may be offered at www.shphenixcity.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary