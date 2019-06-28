Larry G.

Ware

October 8, 1955-

June 23, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Larry G. Ware, 63, of Columbus, Georgia died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-6 P.M. Friday, June 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Larry was born October 8, 1955 in Columbus, GA, the son of the late Emma Ware. He was a 1973 graduate of Baker High School. Larry served as a police officer for the city of Columbus, Savannah, Ft. Benning, Ga and Columbus State University. During his career as a public servant, he ascended to Capt. of the Thomaston, GA Police Department. He attended Phillips Business College and soon became an Entrepreneur, Community Leader and Advocate. He was heavily involved in the community through youth initiatives and was an original member of the Sickle Cell Foundation. He was a devoted member of the Friends of Claflin Project until his illness. He is survived by: his beloved wife, Sandra Smith-Ware; his children, Chastance Ware, Isaiah (Jasmine) Ware; one grandson,

Ja`Quavious Ware; his siblings, Marion (Wanda) Ware, Patsy Ware, Connie Weaver, Stan (Sally) Ware, Ruuedell Montgomery and Nathaniel Ware; his step-children, Fondrae (Dawana)Townsend, April Israel and Nedra (Napoleon)Young; his step-grandchildren, Nickolas, Sampson, Moa, Nia, Mich, Zariah, Zaniah, Tia, and Zoey; one sister-in-law, Jacqueline Miller; one nephew, Alfred (Shermika) Miller Jr. and children.

Please visit www.sconiersfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 28, 2019