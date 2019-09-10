|
|
Larry Gene
Westbrooks
October 7, 1954-
September 3, 2019
Cusseta, Georgia- Mr. Larry Gene Westbrooks, 64, of Cusseta, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City, Alabama.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Loranza Meadows will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 1 PM until 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Westbrooks was born October 7, 1954 in Columbus, Georgia. He was the son of the late Eddie James Westbrooks Sr. and Annie Mae Cooper. He was a 1972 graduate of Carver High School. Mr. Westbrooks graduated from Morris Brown College in 1976 and was a proud member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity INC.
Surviivors include his mother, Annie Mae Westbrooks; three sisters, Vivian Westbrooks, Vickie Westbrooks; and Zoleaka (Will) Lawton; a brother, Larry (Shannon) Reeves; nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019