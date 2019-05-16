Larry Herbert

Sheffield

January 24, 1946-

May 13, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Larry Herbert Sheffield, 73, of Phenix City, AL died Monday, May 13, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. John Fugh officiating.

Mr. Sheffield was born January 24, 1946 in Columbus, GA son of the late Lester H. Sheffield and Ruth Harbuck. He graduated from Columbus High School and later retired as the Manager of Leroy Hill Coffee Company. Larry was an avid sports fan and a huge fan of Auburn University sports. Larry presently worked for Enterprise Rental Car in Columbus, GA. After high school, Larry worked for Coca Cola Bottling Company and enjoyed keeping the scoreboard for high school football at Memorial Stadium. He loved being a part of his two boys' youth sports.

Survivors include his sons, Brad Sheffield of Columbus, GA and Thurston Sheffield (Linda Mize Sheffield) of Columbus, GA, brother, Sonny "SJ" Sheffield (Janie) of Social Circle, GA, grandchildren, Chandler Sheffield Landers, Caroline Sheffield, Luke Sheffield and Branche Sheffield, great-granddaughter, Breyleigh Landers and great-grandson, Noah Sheffield, niece, Terri Banks, and nephews, Ken Sheffield and John Sheffield.

Flowers will be accepted but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to the 4747 Hamilton Rd. Suite D Columbus, GA 31904.

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary