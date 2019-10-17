|
Larry Hughes
Neal
January 21, 1954-
October 14, 2019
COLUMBUS, GA- Larry Hughes Neal, 65, of Columbus, GA, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Emory University Hospital.
A service to celebrate Larry's life will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Reverend Robert Beckum officiating, according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA, 31907. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. They will also receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church in Stockwell Hall on Friday.
Larry was born January 21, 1954 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Heidt Fortson Neal Jr., and Helen Haygood Clark Neal. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1972, and the University of Georgia in 1976. He was a member of Sigma Nu, MU Chapter, and was a loyal UGA Bulldog fan.
Larry was a lifelong Columbus resident. He was an active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church where he served on the board. He was also a member of the Downtown Rotary Club of Columbus and the Columbus Country Club. Larry volunteered as a coach, and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a passionate member of Ducks Unlimited, and he was a founding member of the Georgia Boy's Duck Club.
Larry was a devoted husband, father, and family man. To his grandchildren, he was Pop Pop.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by one brother, Heidt Neal, III.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Helen Harlin Neal of Columbus, GA; two sons, Larry Hughes Neal, Jr. and his wife, Whitney, of Memphis, TN, and Thomas Carter Neal and his wife, Cassie, of Mt. Pleasant, SC; five grandchildren, Audrey Claire Neal, Hughes Thomas Neal, Andrew Heidt Neal, Lyle Thomas Neal, and Baker Helen Neal; siblings, Patricia Neal Page, William Clark Neal and Helen Neal Kleiber; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and his work family at Neal Brother's Tire Company.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Larry to St. Luke United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 867, Columbus, GA 31902 or to the Columbus Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, 64 Williams Court, Midland, GA, 31820.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 17, 2019