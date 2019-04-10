Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
For more information about
Larry Lewis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Hughie Lewis Sr.


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Hughie Lewis Sr. Obituary
Larry Hughie
Lewis, Sr.
January 21, 1944-
April 6, 2019
Seale, AL- Seale, AL - Larry H. Lewis, Sr, 75, of Seale, AL passed away on April 6, 2019 in Pensacola, FL at the home of his son. Memorial service will be held at Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home Phenix City, AL on Friday April 12th at 12 PM with Randy de Brabant officiating. Private family only interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA following the Memorial service.
Mr. Lewis was born on January 21, 1944 in Phenix City, AL to the late Addie "Peggy" Lewis and the late Hughie M. Lewis. He graduated from Central High School in 1964 and was a retired Mobil Home Manufacturer Representative for over 45 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and one who never met a stranger.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Linda H. Lewis, son Joseph P. Lewis, brother Thomas J. Lewis. Survivors include sons Jeffrey P. Lewis (Amy), Larry H. (Bubba) Lewis, Jr. (Mandy) grandchildren Zakary Lewis, Parker Lewis, Nic Lee, and Abby Uhl, brother Wayne C. Lewis, sister-in-law Michele Singley (David), niece Kerri Singley, grand niece Emma Grace, and Aunt Pearl deBrabant.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now