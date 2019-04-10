|
Larry Hughie
Lewis, Sr.
January 21, 1944-
April 6, 2019
Seale, AL- Seale, AL - Larry H. Lewis, Sr, 75, of Seale, AL passed away on April 6, 2019 in Pensacola, FL at the home of his son. Memorial service will be held at Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home Phenix City, AL on Friday April 12th at 12 PM with Randy de Brabant officiating. Private family only interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA following the Memorial service.
Mr. Lewis was born on January 21, 1944 in Phenix City, AL to the late Addie "Peggy" Lewis and the late Hughie M. Lewis. He graduated from Central High School in 1964 and was a retired Mobil Home Manufacturer Representative for over 45 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and one who never met a stranger.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Linda H. Lewis, son Joseph P. Lewis, brother Thomas J. Lewis. Survivors include sons Jeffrey P. Lewis (Amy), Larry H. (Bubba) Lewis, Jr. (Mandy) grandchildren Zakary Lewis, Parker Lewis, Nic Lee, and Abby Uhl, brother Wayne C. Lewis, sister-in-law Michele Singley (David), niece Kerri Singley, grand niece Emma Grace, and Aunt Pearl deBrabant.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019