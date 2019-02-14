Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
Larry J. Nunnally


1949 - 2019
Larry J. Nunnally Obituary
Larry James
Nunnally
November 1, 1949-
February 10, 2019
Upatoi, GA- Mr. Larry J. Nunnally, 69, of Upatoi, GA passed Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Upatoi, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, February 15, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Albert Suggs, officiating. Visitation is Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m. EST with a family hour from 6 - 7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Nunnally was born November 1, 1949 in Columbus, GA to the late Bernese Nunnally and the late John Nunnally, Sr. He attended William H. Spencer High School and retired in 2007 from the Consolidated Government of Columbus, GA as a Metra Bus Driver. He was active with the Open Door Community Center, the Frank Chester Senior Citizens Recreation Center and for years he was in the Independent Bowling League in Columbus, GA and The Bold Ones Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed listening to "Old School" music and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Themetrice L. Nunnally, Upatoi, GA; one son, Wilson Jones, Atlanta, GA; one daughter, Larmetrice Nunnally-Williams, Upatoi, GA; one granddaughter, Tylar Nunnally-Williams, Upatoi, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019
