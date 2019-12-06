Home

Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vance Brooks Funeral Home,
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home,
3738 US Hwy 431N
Phenix City,, AL
Larry N. Wofford


1944 - 2019
Larry N. Wofford Obituary
Larry N.
Wofford
August 1, 1944-
Dec 3, 2019
Salem, Alabama- Larry N. Wofford, age 75, resident of Salem, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral services are scheduled at the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 3738 US Hwy 431N, Phenix City, Alabama on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11 a.m. with Reverend Tim Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.
Mr. Wofford, son of the late Claude Newton Wofford and Zola Coker Wofford, was born August 1, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia. He was retired from AT&T where he faithfully worked for over 47 years. During his distinguished career, Mr. Wofford served as President, Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local #3212 for over 38 years; President, CWA Retirees for over five years; member of five Bargaining Committees; member of Telephone Pioneers of America; President, Chattahoochee Valley Labor Council for four years; and actively involved with the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes, LaGrange, Georgia for over 25 years. Mr. Wofford was a member of Britt David Baptist Church.
He was a special man with patience, always seeing the "big picture." Mr. Wofford believed in helping others instead of himself; loved to attend antique auctions; enjoyed traveling; and enjoyed spending time grilling at home with the family.
Mr. Wofford is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sue Burkes Wofford of Salem, Alabama; sister, Sherry Vann and her husband Steve of Ladonia, Alabama; sister-in-law, Sheila Burkes of Phenix City, Alabama; brother-in-law, Richard Burkes and his wife Barbara of Pensacola, Florida; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends; and his beloved dog Sandy and granddog, Tiny.
Condolences may be offered at www.vancebrooksfunerahome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -