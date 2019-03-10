Home

Card of Thanks
Mr. Larry James Nunnally
Sunrise November 1, 1949
Sunset February 10, 2019
The family of the late Mr. Larry James Nunnally wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown during what was the most difficult time in our lives. We would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all you have done. Your words of consolation and all the expressions of love have been such a blessing to us all. May God's Grace and Mercy continue to shine upon each and every one of you.
The Nunnally Family
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
