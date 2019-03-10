Card of Thanks

Mr. Larry James Nunnally

Sunrise November 1, 1949

Sunset February 10, 2019

The family of the late Mr. Larry James Nunnally wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown during what was the most difficult time in our lives. We would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all you have done. Your words of consolation and all the expressions of love have been such a blessing to us all. May God's Grace and Mercy continue to shine upon each and every one of you.

The Nunnally Family Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary