Dr. Larry Roberts
Kirkland
November 7, 1937-
September 25, 2020
Atlanta, Georgia- Larry Roberts Kirkland, M.D., a longtime resident of Atlanta and a valued member of Emory's medical community, died at home of multiple causes on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Columbus, Georgia, on November 7, 1937, Dr. Kirkland was 82. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lyn Blanton Kirkland, formerly of Shelby, North Carolina.
Dr. Kirkland attended St. Elmo Elementary and Columbus High School in Columbus, Georgia. One of his most cherished memories is of starring on a boys' basketball team that went to the state championship tournament in 1955, defeating Baker High School in the playoffs, but losing to Russell High of East Point in the championship game. Over the years, Dr. Kirkland stayed in contact with many of his former classmates, men and women he loved and appreciated for their lifelong friendship.
He attended the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, initially on a basketball scholarship, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. While at Alabama he took a Shakespeare course from Dr. John Ramsey, a course that influenced the young scholar-athlete for the rest of his life. After graduating from Tuscaloosa Phi Beta Kappa in chemistry, he graduated from Johns Hopkins Medical School in Baltimore, Maryland in 1964. While at Hopkins he participated in a study-abroad program, completing a study in pediatrics at Guys Hospital in London, a prestigious teaching and research hospital founded in 1721. His favorite life's memories were of his studies in England.
While in England, he purchased a 1947 MG roadster. The sleek, two-seat runabout became his single most loved inanimate object. He and a friend, Dr. Robert Lathan, toured the continent during the summer that followed their studies. This adventure prompted many stories and relationships. After medical school he completed an internship and residency program at the University of Alabama Hospitals and Clinics in Birmingham, where he met his future wife. Upon completion of his residency he served four years in the US Army Medical Corps, stationed at the Edgewood Arsenal, Edgewood, Maryland, followed by postings at New Ulm and Mannheim, Germany. The German sojourn, like the London stay, influenced many of his tastes, interests and hobbies.
After discharge from the Army he returned to Atlanta to Emory University Hospital in 1970 where he had served a summer externship between the sophomore and junior years of medical school. He worked at Emory Medical Center until his retirement in 2000. He was the first cardiology fellow at Crawford Long Hospital and was board certified in Internal Medicine. He became Emory's first medical director of the Employee Health Program, setting up the program. From 1973-75 he worked as an internist in Emory Clinic and later was a proctor for freshmen medical students for their first clinical experience. He loved working with medical students and was an inspiring teacher. At Emory he served on numerous committees and task forces.
He had many interests in life. He was a gifted writer who wrote occasional book reviews for the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), a proficient wood turner, and a lover of Shakespeare who could quote long passages from the tragedies. He was also a devoted "Trekkie." He was an early and constant fan of Turner Classic Movies and collected favorite old movie quotes. He was the consummate tinkerer, frequently repairing broken small appliances for friends and neighbors. He was a great cat fancier and always had feline friends in residence.
Despite being wheelchair bound from a spinal cord injury 45 years ago from a fall while restoring an old house, Dr. Kirkland led a full, engaged and accomplished life, defying all odds of life expectancy for people with such injuries. He managed his disability with dignity and great resilience. In recent years he has taken pride in serving on the board of the prestigious John Ramsey Award and Great Ideas Tour for the University of Alabama, a scholarship to recognize academic excellence and community service. His involvement leaves a legacy which will live on and benefit future generations of students. Long before conservation was part of the public consciousness, he was recycling, repurposing, and restoring. He put his beliefs into action by establishing a long leaf pine forest in Alabama and will have a green burial.
Dr. Kirkland was preceded in death by his parents, Tobe and Mary Roberts Kirkland of Columbus, Georgia. Besides his wife, he is survived by a sister, Nancy Kirkland Reid (Edward) of Seale, Alabama; and two nephews, Kirk Reid (Jane Ivy) of Mobile, Alabama, and Will Reid (Eileen) of Seale, Alabama. In addition, survivors include a sister-in-law, Beth Blalock (Robert) of Clayton, Georgia; two nieces, Julie Lewis (Julian) of Savannah, and Ashley Blalock of Fletcher, North Carolina; many loved cousins, and two charming feline companions, Edith and Grey.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the kindness and compassion given by Kindred Hospice of Atlanta, particularly to Shannon Brown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Kirkland Strode Scholarship Fund. Donations can be sent to the University of Alabama, ATTN: Kirkland Strode Scholarship, Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35487, or a charity of your choice
.
Due to Covid 19, the funeral will be a private graveside service at a family plot in Alabama.
.