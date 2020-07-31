1/1
Larry Rutledge
1954 - 2020
Larry
Rutledge
November 6, 1954-
July 27, 2020
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Mr. Larry Rutledge, 65, of Ft. Mitchell, AL passed July 27, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. John A.M.E. Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL with Rev. Rodney Smith, officiating and Presiding Elder Johnny Rutledge, eulogist. Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 12 - 5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Rutledge was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Olive High School and worked for Johnson Textile and Vectorply Corporation.
Survivors include his wife, Beatrice Rutledge; one daughter, Samone Sala Rutledge; two brothers, Clarence (Charlie Mae) Rutledge of Phenix City, AL and Lee Ernest Rutledge of Ft. Mitchell, AL.; One sister, Jeannette Allen of Ft. Mitchell, AL; Mother in Law, Mrs. Thelma Williams of Phenix City, AL; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. John A.M.E. Church
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
