Latoya V.
Griffin
April 19, 1986-
June 12, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Latoya V. Griffin, 33, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Charlie L. Sanders, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 12-8 p.m EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Griffin was born April 19, 1986 in Columbus, GA to Maurice Griffin, Sr. and Gloria Malone. She was a 2004 graduate of Central High School and the general manger of Hardee's.
Survivors include her father, Maurice Griffin, Sr.; her mother, Gloria (Brad, Sr.) Malone; three children, Keshawn Sampton, Ryan Griffin, and Tamari Sampton; two sisters, Lakesha Parker and Latrece (Brandon) Coleman; one brother, Maurice Griffin, Jr.; two step-brothers, Bradley Malone, Jr. and John Malone; one step-sister, Coartnye (Isaiah, Jr.) Hugley; a loving companion, Spencer Cohen; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 21, 2019