Laura Brice
July 31, 1946-
September 3, 2020
Austin, TX- Laura Amelia McMillan Brice, formerly of Longview, TX; Smiths Station, AL; and Columbus, GA; passed away on the evening of September 3, 2020 at her daughter's home in Austin, TX. She was born in Mobile, AL on July 31,1946, the daughter of James D. and Lorena Ivey McMillan.
She is survived by her husband Steve of Longview, TX; her son Lawson (Gretchen), her daughter Caroline DuPuy (Paul) and grandchildren Turner, Tait, Ivey, and Hooper Brice and Gus and Sissie DuPuy, all of Austin, TX. Also surviving are sisters Marty Mehta (Dileep) of Atlanta, GA and Carol Holder (Donnie) of Montgomery, AL.
A family memorial service was held at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Austin on Monday, September 7, 2020. Please see a full obituary at www.wcfish.com


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 17, 2020.
