Laura J.
Chapman
August 9, 1942-
June 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- Our beloved Laura Jean Walton Chapman fell asleep in the Lord Monday at her home in Columbus. She was 77 years old.
A native of Phenix City, AL., and the daughter of the late Louis, Sr. and Juanita Ross Walton, Mrs. Chapman was a graduate of Mother Mary Mission School. She received her undergraduate degree from Tuskegee University and her Masters degree from Georgia State University. A dedicated classroom educator for 43 years, she retired from the Muscogee County School District after 35 years, her last tenure being at Muscogee Elementary School. She also taught for eight years in the private sector at Mother Mary Mission School in Phenix City. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church where she was active with the Ushers Ministry and the Parish Council. She was a member of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association and the Boy Scouts of America. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Colonel Retired Thaddius Chapman and two siblings, Louis Walton, Jr. and Shirley Ramsey.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories are a loving and devoted son, Thaddius Y. Chapman, Sr.(Lauranda); five grandchildren, Epiphani C. Chapman, Cameron Hyman-Chapman, Thaddius Y. Chapman, Jr., Tyler L. Chapman and Lauryn Chapman; a great grandchild, Kobi Y. Taylor; a devoted sister, Patricia Stephens; nephews and niece, Guy Ramsey(Cheri), Christopher Stephens(Indra) and Deidre Hawkins(Prince); and a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Our beloved Laura Jean will be laid to rest at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 during a 12:30 P.M. Graveside service. Father Robert Schlagater will officiate. Visitation is 2:00 til 4:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
Chapman
August 9, 1942-
June 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- Our beloved Laura Jean Walton Chapman fell asleep in the Lord Monday at her home in Columbus. She was 77 years old.
A native of Phenix City, AL., and the daughter of the late Louis, Sr. and Juanita Ross Walton, Mrs. Chapman was a graduate of Mother Mary Mission School. She received her undergraduate degree from Tuskegee University and her Masters degree from Georgia State University. A dedicated classroom educator for 43 years, she retired from the Muscogee County School District after 35 years, her last tenure being at Muscogee Elementary School. She also taught for eight years in the private sector at Mother Mary Mission School in Phenix City. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church where she was active with the Ushers Ministry and the Parish Council. She was a member of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association and the Boy Scouts of America. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Colonel Retired Thaddius Chapman and two siblings, Louis Walton, Jr. and Shirley Ramsey.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories are a loving and devoted son, Thaddius Y. Chapman, Sr.(Lauranda); five grandchildren, Epiphani C. Chapman, Cameron Hyman-Chapman, Thaddius Y. Chapman, Jr., Tyler L. Chapman and Lauryn Chapman; a great grandchild, Kobi Y. Taylor; a devoted sister, Patricia Stephens; nephews and niece, Guy Ramsey(Cheri), Christopher Stephens(Indra) and Deidre Hawkins(Prince); and a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Our beloved Laura Jean will be laid to rest at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 during a 12:30 P.M. Graveside service. Father Robert Schlagater will officiate. Visitation is 2:00 til 4:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.