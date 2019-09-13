Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Interment
Following Services
Edmond Cemetery
Laura Johnson


1949 - 2019
Laura Johnson Obituary
Laura
Johnson
April 24, 1949-
September 7, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Laura Johnson, 70, of Phenix City, AL, passed on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon EST with a family hour beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Minister Gregory Martin, II, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Johnson was born April 24, 1949 in Notasulga, AL to the late Jimmy Green and the late Laura Canada. She was a graduate of South Girard School, Phenix City, AL and retired from Pratt Whitney.
Survivors include a son, Tommy (Wanda) Drake, Jr.; a daughter, Melinda Drake; two grandsons, Tyrell J. Drake and Terrance A. Drake; six sisters, Betty Cliatt, Mary (Donald) Anderson, Mildred (Silas) Willis, Evelyn (Dennis) Hunter, Charlie Mae Davis and Sara Ligon; three brothers, Melvin Scott, Andrew Scott and Steven Scott; two aunts, Nadine Grigg and Johnnie Mae Pollard and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019
