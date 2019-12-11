|
|
Lauretta
Gray
September 24, 1936-
December 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Lauretta Gray, 83, of Columbus, GA passed on December 6, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Isaiah Sumbry, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Gray was born September 24, 1936 in Grenada West Indies to the late Doris Wilson. She was educated in the public schools of Grenada, worked for the Glamor Girls in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Furbush (Damon), Salem, AL; son, Gregory McMuir (Sandra), Trinidad and Tobago; three grandchildren, Tiffany and Matthew Eimicke, Salem, AL and David McMuir, Trinidad and Tobago and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 11, 2019