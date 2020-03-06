Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church

Lavelle Ligon


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lavelle Ligon Obituary
Lavelle
Ligon
July 25, 1965-
March 1, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Lavelle Ligon, 54, of Phenix City, AL, passed Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Felix Worthen, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Ligon was born July 25, 1965 in Phenix City, AL to the late David Nathan and the late Katie Thomas. She was a 1983 graduate of Central High School, Phenix City, AL, employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant and a member of Providence Baptist Church, Lato, AL.
Survivors include, her husband, Royzell Ligon; three daughters, Ezelia Perkins (Tony), Gadsden, AL, Tamara Ligon and Destiny Ligon both of Phenix City, AL; two step children, Royzell Ligon, Jr., Opelika, AL and Montavious Ligon (Aloysia), Columbus, GA; four grandchildren; two sisters, Yonyetta Sha Foster (Jimmy), Phenix City, AL and Donia Foxx (Kenneth), Columbus, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lavelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -