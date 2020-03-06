|
|
Lavelle
Ligon
July 25, 1965-
March 1, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Lavelle Ligon, 54, of Phenix City, AL, passed Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Felix Worthen, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Ligon was born July 25, 1965 in Phenix City, AL to the late David Nathan and the late Katie Thomas. She was a 1983 graduate of Central High School, Phenix City, AL, employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant and a member of Providence Baptist Church, Lato, AL.
Survivors include, her husband, Royzell Ligon; three daughters, Ezelia Perkins (Tony), Gadsden, AL, Tamara Ligon and Destiny Ligon both of Phenix City, AL; two step children, Royzell Ligon, Jr., Opelika, AL and Montavious Ligon (Aloysia), Columbus, GA; four grandchildren; two sisters, Yonyetta Sha Foster (Jimmy), Phenix City, AL and Donia Foxx (Kenneth), Columbus, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2020