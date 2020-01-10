|
Laverne S.
Worth
October 21, 1928 -
January 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- Laverne S. Worth, 91, of Columbus, GA passed away on January 8, 2020 with her loving husband, Lewis H. Worth, near her side.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 11, 2020, at Wynnbrook Baptist Church Sanctuary with Dr. Kevin Calhoun, officiating. A visitation with family and friends will follow immediately afterwards. Weather permitting, a short graveside service will precede the funeral at 10:00 a.m. at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA 31907.
Laverne Stewart was born October 21, 1928 in Lineville, Alabama to the late Albert Charles and Effie Lipham Stewart. She graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science. Additionally, she obtained a Masters of Education in Counseling and Physiological Services from Georgia State University. Laverne was an English Teacher then made her life time career in Civil Service as an Army Educational Counselor-Specialist/Director of Education at the Army Education Center at Sand Hill, Ft. Benning, Georgia.
Laverne and Lewis Henry Worth married on December 25, 1954 at First Baptist Church in Anniston, Alabama. They made their home in Columbus, Georgia. What started with ice cream on their first date turned into two people sharing a life time of loving memories during 65 years of marriage. In those years, they would enjoy sitting at the table together eating "their bowls of ice cream."
She and her husband were long time members of Hillcrest Baptist Church teaching preschool Sunday School class for almost 12 years. They were also dedicated members at Britt David Baptist Church. They have currently been members of Wynnbrook Baptist Church for over 20 years. They also participated in the AMEN choir at Lakewood Baptist Church for many years enjoying "making a joyful noise" while traveling with the choir to various locations in the United States. She enjoyed growing plants and flowers in the house and in her back yard.
Survivors include her loving, devoted, and dedicated husband, Lewis Henry Worth, one son, Dr. Stephen L. Worth, his wife Shawn McCollum Worth, and one daughter, Susan Worth Johnson, and one grandson, Harrison Johnson. She has a sister, Lewana Jean Humphrey (Johnny) and sister-in-law, Sylvia Stewart, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Lavoy Charles Stewart.
Laverne's family will grateful accept any expression of sympathy – phone calls, visits, cards, plants/flowers – or to donations send to Wynnbrook Baptist Church in her memory.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 10, 2020