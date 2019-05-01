Lavon Mitchell

Faircloth

July 20, 1950-

April 28, 2019

Smiths Station, AL- Lavon Mitchell Faircloth, 68, of Smiths Station, AL passed away Sunday afternoon at Piedmont Regional Medical Center in Columbus, GA while surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life funeral service will be held at 1:00 on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Rev. David Dollar officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm EST at the funeral home in Phenix City.

Lavon was born July 20, 1950 in Louisville, AL to Clara Mae Paul Faircloth and the late Lester M. Faircloth. Lavon previously was employed by Flav-O-Rich Dairies. He served as a private contractor for 10 years. He proudly established his own painting company, Faircloth Professional Painting which he owned for 33 years. He served our country proudly and was a Veteran of the United States Navy and the Navy Reserves. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, horses, gardening, hanging with his buddies, and was a huge Crimson Tide fan. His greatest love was sharing special times with his family and especially all his grandchildren, they always had many laughs while playing corn hole and other family activities. Lavon was witty and humorous, always enjoying family and friends. Lavon will always be loved and remembered, but never forgotten. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother, Clara Mae Faircloth, his beautiful bride of 48 years, Marlene Thomas Faircloth, two daughters, Mandy Owens and husband Shane, and Amy Adams and husband Lee, one sister, Jenny Faircloth Chandler, brother, Ed Faircloth and wife Lisa, (4) grandchildren, Kaitlyn Owens, Tinsley Adams, Blake Owens, and Luke Owens, sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane Sauls (Marvin), and Cheryl Blackwell (Gabriele), nieces and nephews, Matt Chandler, Leslie Williams, Corey Chandler, and Brandon Sauls, along with several great nieces and nephews.

A special thank you and appreciation to the Mike Bailey family and Rodger Dykes family for their love and support shown to the Faircloth family during this difficult time.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the in memory of Lavon M. Faircloth.