Lavoy Charles
Stewart
January 09, 1935-
October 23, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Lavoy Charles Stewart 84, of Columbus, Ga. died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 4:30 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.
Mr. Stewart was born January 09, 1935 in Lineville, Alabama son of the late Albert Charles and Effie Lipham Stewart. He was a member of Cascade Hills Church the Butch Beech Sunday School Class and a graduate of Jacksonville State University and Georgia State University. Mr. Stewart retired from Shaw High School in 1996 but was most proud of his 27 year teaching career at Baker High School. He loved acrylic painting, watching the Atlanta Braves and having family and friends around him.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years Sylvia L. Stewart; daughter, Jill Stewart of Columbus, Ga., son, Jeff Stewart (Teresa) of Waverly Hall, Ga., sisters, Laverne Worth of Columbus, Ga. and Jean Humprey of Villa Rica, Ga. 4 grandchildren, Charlie Stewart (Jenny), Lidsney Stewart, Amanda Duncan and Sean Whittemore, 3 great-grandchildren, Abbey Stewart, Livy Stewart, John Brooks Duncan.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cascade Hills Church 727 54th Street Columbus, Ga. 31904.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 26, 2019