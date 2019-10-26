Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavoy Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavoy Charles Stewart


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lavoy Charles Stewart Obituary
Lavoy Charles
Stewart
January 09, 1935-
October 23, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Lavoy Charles Stewart 84, of Columbus, Ga. died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 4:30 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.
Mr. Stewart was born January 09, 1935 in Lineville, Alabama son of the late Albert Charles and Effie Lipham Stewart. He was a member of Cascade Hills Church the Butch Beech Sunday School Class and a graduate of Jacksonville State University and Georgia State University. Mr. Stewart retired from Shaw High School in 1996 but was most proud of his 27 year teaching career at Baker High School. He loved acrylic painting, watching the Atlanta Braves and having family and friends around him.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years Sylvia L. Stewart; daughter, Jill Stewart of Columbus, Ga., son, Jeff Stewart (Teresa) of Waverly Hall, Ga., sisters, Laverne Worth of Columbus, Ga. and Jean Humprey of Villa Rica, Ga. 4 grandchildren, Charlie Stewart (Jenny), Lidsney Stewart, Amanda Duncan and Sean Whittemore, 3 great-grandchildren, Abbey Stewart, Livy Stewart, John Brooks Duncan.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cascade Hills Church 727 54th Street Columbus, Ga. 31904.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lavoy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now