Lawrence C.
Kirkpatrick Sr.
May 6, 1942-
March 20, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Lawrence C Kirkpatrick Sr., of Phenix City AL, age 77, earned his wings on Saturday March 20, 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends.
He was born in Townley AL to Lance M and Minnie E Kirkpatrick who preceded him in death. LC one of 12 children graduated from High school with a football scholarship to Mississippi St but chose to enlist the Army instead; where he served with honor and distinction. During his career in the Army he completed three tours in Vietnam, extended two, and two tours in Germany. He received the MERITORIOUS UNIT COMMENDATION, 5 OVERSEAS SERVICE BARS, GOOD CONDUCT MEDAL (7TH AWARD), REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM GALLANTRY CROSS UNIT CITATION BADGE WITH PALM, REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM CIVIL ACTION MEDAL UNIT CITATION BADGE, ARMY SERVICE RIBBON, OVERSEAS SERVICE RIBBON (Num 1), NCO, PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT RIBBON (Num 3), BRONZE STAR MEDAL WITH ONE BRONZE OAK LEAF CLUSTER, NATIONAL DEFENSE SERVICE MEDAL, MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL WITH ONE BRONZE OAK LEAF CLUSTER, VIETNAM SERVICE MEDAL WITH 2 SERVICE SILVER STARS, REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM CAMPAIGN MEDAL
He enjoyed working on vehicles, playing golf with his wife and grandchildren and grew the best tomatoes!
Kirk is survived by his wife Faye, the love of his life. Children: Lance, Tonia, Scott and Tracy; brother Joe and sister Mary; grandchildren: Ashley, Jessica, Mckenzie, Robbie and Lance. Great grandchild: Rylan.
Predeceased by his siblings: Chuck, Norman, Carl, Sam, Jimmy, Ronald, Noel, Betty and Annette.
Kirk, Grandaddy, Dad, LC You've left a large void in our hearts, until we meet again with all our love, your family and friends.
In keeping with efforts to assure the safety and health of our community during the current virus pandemic, the family will hold a private burial service Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus GA.
Striffler-Hamby has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2020