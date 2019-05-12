Lawrence Scott

Washington

September 22. 1948-

May 10, 2019

Columbus, GA- Lawrence S. Washington died on Friday, May 10, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to Richard Scott Washington and Lola Barnhill Case Washington. He was the 6th great nephew of President George Washington. He grew up near Binghamton, N.Y. He earned engineering degrees from Brooke Technical Community College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and what is now the Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Science at the State University of New York at Binghamton, where he was one of the first people in the U.S. to complete a graduate degree in Computer Science. He worked for IBM as a systems engineer and programmer for 23 years, making distinctive contributions to his field. He then earned a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Kentucky, and worked as a mental health therapist in East Tennessee, serving children and families in Appalachia. After moving to Columbus, he served on the Board of Directors of Hope Harbour and volunteered at the Muscogee County Jail. He is survived by his wife, Rabbi Beth Schwartz, children, Dr. Leah M. Washington and fiancé Tim Copple; son Daniel Blackburn Washington, daughter-in-law Jessica Barrier Washington, grandson Scott A.B. Washington; sisters and brothers-in-law Elizabeth Washington Keane and John J. Keane and Dr. Lola Williamson and Greg Williamson, and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a funeral service at Temple Israel, 1617 Wildwood Ave., on Tues, May 13, at 1:00 p.m., followed by burial at Riverdale Cemetery, Rabbi Jonathan R. Katz officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hope Harbour or to Temple Israel.

