|
|
LC
Level
December 1, 1941-
September 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. LC Level, 77, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral service for Mr. Level will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home chapel, with military honors accorded. Rev. Clarence Barnes will be officiating. Interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mr. LC Level was born on December 1, 1941 in Cusseta, GA to the late George and Hester Byrd Level. He is a proud 1961 graduate of William H. Spencer High School and later received his associate's degree from Albany State College through an adjunct program held at a local school in Columbus. Mr. Level served his country with honor in the United States Army and in the United States Air National Guard. Through out the years, his career path shifted in several directions to include construction work with Alma Pitts Construction Company, Insurance Salesman with several insurance companies and private security with Angel Security. Mr. Level was affiliated with several organizations to include Imperial Knights Social Club, Future Teachers of America, Amos T. Hall Military Lodge of Germany, Oklahoma Jurisdiction Lodge #967 where he held the position of Past Worshipful Master.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his oldest daughter, Daphne Level Gray, his brother, George Level and his sister, Alma Jean Pitts.
Those remaining and feeling a definite loss include his loving wife, Reatha Mae Level, Columbus; two daughters, Melody Level, Riverdale, GA and Lenzy Henderson, Phenix City, AL; four step-daughters, Sandra "Fruit" Alexander, Edison, NJ, Tessie Alexander and Fernelia Alexander both of Augusta, GA and Denise Taylor, Ft. Mitchell, AL; one sister, Fannie Moore, Columbus; two brothers, Robert Level, Columbus and Oscar (Lynette) Level, Columbia, SC, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; six sister-in-laws, Emma Moore, Rosa Young, Frieda Cobb, Darelene McDuffy (Henry) and Geraldine Staten all of Palatka, FL; two brother-in-laws, Willie Cobb (Charlie Mae), Columbus; Dewayne Cobb, Kentucky; three nieces, two nephews, three Godchildren and several other family members, neighbors and long time friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019