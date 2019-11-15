Home

Leila Mae Williams


1931 - 2019
Leila Mae Williams Obituary
Leila Mae
Williams
June 2, 1931-
November 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Leila Mae Williams, 88, of Columbus, GA, passed Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. CST), Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Shady Grove CME Church, Salem, AL with Rev. Horace Willis, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the Charnel Garden of Rest, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST (11-7 p.m. CST), according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Leila Mae Williams was born June 2, 1931 in Lee County, Alabama to the late Harrison Hughley and the late Rosa Lee Cheeks Eiland. She was educated in the Lee County School System, a Seamstress and a member of Shady Grove CME Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Vickie Norris (Jerome), E. Denise Doleman and Carol Cargle (Aaron); son, Michael Williams (Astra); 16 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; devoted niece and nephew, Veronica Robinson and Jackie Eiland and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 15, 2019
