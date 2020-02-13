Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Phenix City, AL
Lemmie Underwood Sr.


1929 - 2020
Lemmie Underwood Sr. Obituary
Lemmie
Underwood, Sr.
October 27, 1929-
February 8, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Lemmie J. Underwood, Sr., 90, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Underwood was born October 27, 1929 in Union Springs, AL to the late Riley Underwood and the late Leola Underwood. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, a member of the Mt. Olive Senior Choir, and retired as the Mailroom Supervisor from CB&T in Columbus, GA.
Survivors include his wife, Annie C. Underwood; two sons, Lemmie J. Underwood, Jr. (Patsy Fortson Underwood) and Ronald Underwood; seven grandchildren, Ashley Bradley, Desmond Underwood, Derrick Underwood, Kentrel Underwood, Antonio Fortson (Brittany), Deon Fortson and Deonté Fortson; three sisters, Ora McKinnon, Lela Faulk, and Inez Bates and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2020
