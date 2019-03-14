Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John AME Church
Ft. Mitchell, AL
Lena Miles


Lena Miles Obituary
Lena
Miles
March 9, 1935-
March 8, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Ms. Lena Miles, 83, of Columbus, Georgia, died on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be 11 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. John AME Church in Ft. Mitchell, AL, where Rev. Rodney Smith is the pastor. Elder Johnny B. Rutledge will deliver the eulogy. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 1 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Miles was born March 9, 1935 in Russell County, Alabama, daughter of the late Grant Miles Sr. and Isabell James Miles. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. John AME Church and its choir. Survivors include: four sisters, Isabella James, Rose Hill, Dorothy Perry and Elizabeth James; one granddaughter, Sharon McLester; a sister in law, Louise Miles, nieces and nephews, including a devoted niece, Barbara J. Lewis, and a host of relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
