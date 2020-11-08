1/1
Lenora Lynett Carlyle
1984 - 2020
Lenora Lynett
Carlyle
April 14, 1984-
November 6, 2020
LaGrange, Georgia- Lenora Lynett Chester Carlyle, 36, of LaGrange, Georgia left her family and friends November 6, 2020 to gain her angel wings joining her sons, William Carlyle and Desmond Carlyle.
Graveside services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Gene Garner officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama.
Lynett was born April 14, 1984 at Martin Army Community Hospital, Fort Benning, Georgia. She loved spending time with family and friends, decorating, and computers.
Surviving are her son, Kurt Stephen Chester, whom she loved very much, looking forward to his graduation; Parents, Comer and Dianne Money, and Harold and Tammy Chester; brother, Wayne and Rebecca Chester; nieces, Maddie and Tori Chester; step brothers; Mike and Brittany Money, Chris and Nicki Money, Lance and Cathy Money; fiance, Jason Holmes, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Leaving family and friends with fond memories



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
NOV
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
