Phenix City, AL- Alma Lenore Hurtt Deanhardt, of Phenix City, age 82, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday evening, March 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church Saturday March 16, 2019 at 12:00PM with Reverend David Hendrix officiating. Visitation will be at 11:00AM in the church sanctuary.

Mrs. Deanhardt was born in Phenix City, Alabama to Clayborn and Montez Hurtt on July 21, 1936. She graduated from Central High School in 1954. On July 23 of that year, she married the love of her life, Neal Deanhardt.

Until his passing in July 2018, they had been married almost 64 years.

After being a stay-at-home mom to raise her daughters, she went to work for the Phenix City Public Schools as an instructional paraprofessional; She spent her years in the classroom at Central Elementary School and Westview Elementary. After 30 years of service, she retired and worked as a substitute teacher in the Phenix City school system.

Until the last few months of her life, she was very active in her beloved church, Trinity United Methodist. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, the Trinitarian Sunday School Class and the Chancel Choir. She was a legendary Southern cook and was known for her melt-in-mouth cathead biscuits, Country Captain, eggnog and cornbread dressing.

She was very proud of the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She kept immaculate records of school and church programs, newspaper articles, greeting cards, pictures and mementos of their activities.

Mrs. Deanhardt is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and sister Mary Jean Wilson.

Mrs. Deanhardt is survived by her daughters, Karen (David) Jones and Melanie Scarborough, grandchildren, Haley (Josh) Caro, Ryan (Laura) Jones, Ellen Scarborough, great-grandchildren, Laney and Levi Caro,

Parker Jones, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O Box 490, Phenix City, Al. 36868.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Columbus Hospice nurses, doctors and staff for their compassionate care during this time.

